McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $420,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 790,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 811,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.