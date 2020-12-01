McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

