MediBloc [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, DEx.top, Kryptono and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00383750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.02791871 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Cashierest, Bittrex, IDEX, CPDAX, Upbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Coinrail and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

