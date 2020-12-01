Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Raised to $21.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective increased by Truist from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after buying an additional 902,090 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.