Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $128.36 on Friday. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

