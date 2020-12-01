Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

