Mercantile Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by 60.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

