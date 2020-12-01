Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006641 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $1.85 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

Meta’s total supply is 99,824,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,387,952 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

