MKM Partners Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $180.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

NYSE CB opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Chubb by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

