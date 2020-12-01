Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

