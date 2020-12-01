Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,334 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after buying an additional 163,774 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 63.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 864,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after buying an additional 334,230 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

