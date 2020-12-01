Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 264.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of MS stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

