Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

NYSE:MSI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

