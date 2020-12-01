Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 4,733.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.08. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

