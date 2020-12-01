mStable USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,877.50 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002738 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 29,468,827 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.