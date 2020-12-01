MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 100,000 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

