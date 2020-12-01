MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NYSE ASH opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

