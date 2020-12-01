MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $148,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Align Technology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $481.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $507.05. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

