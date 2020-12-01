MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

