MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 658.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,110 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.