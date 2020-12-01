MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8,478.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $153.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

