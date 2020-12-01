MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 658.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 165,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 215.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 65,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

