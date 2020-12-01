MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1,086.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,762 shares of company stock worth $45,594,651. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

