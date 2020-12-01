MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,013 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

