MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.