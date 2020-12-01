MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,467 shares of company stock worth $47,223,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.70.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $320.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.04. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

