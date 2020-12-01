MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.97 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

