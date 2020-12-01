MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.50 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.