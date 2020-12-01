MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $808,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock worth $115,461,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,296.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

