MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,023,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.13% of Coty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after buying an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $8,045,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,877.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $6,319,800. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.