MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

