MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $528.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.43. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $577.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

