MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

