MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 10,000 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.17.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

