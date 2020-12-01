MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 43,992 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1,462.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE BG opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

