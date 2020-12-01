MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 16,000 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.25. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,286. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.