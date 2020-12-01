MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

