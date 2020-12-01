MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,057 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 60.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,747,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,405,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,510,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after buying an additional 1,021,036 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.