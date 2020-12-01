MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,080,000 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.