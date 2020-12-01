MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 11,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $3,074,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares in the company, valued at $271,728,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,474 shares of company stock worth $13,649,959 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $319.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

