MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,111 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $322.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.19. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,881,724. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

