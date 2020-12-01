MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 162,162 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,162 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 38,894 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 52,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 210,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

