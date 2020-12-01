MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 230,000 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

