MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 53,951 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,951 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,811 shares of company stock worth $34,761,981 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.89 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

