MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.89 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 397,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

