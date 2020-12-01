MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.13 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.