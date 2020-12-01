MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.39 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.13% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,303 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 649,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,652,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,228 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,550,888 shares of company stock worth $75,572,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

