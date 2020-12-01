National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dec 1st, 2020

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.40 per share for the quarter.

TSE NA opened at C$71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.44.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Earnings History for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

