National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Increases Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

