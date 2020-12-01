Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $14,106,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $490.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

